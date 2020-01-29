‘Stalin’s statement on IAS officer transfer in baseless’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Strongly denying the allegation of DMK president MK Stalin over the transfer of IAS officer Santhosh Babu from the post of secretary to the Information Technology department, Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar on Tuesday said,

“The DMK chief has levelled a baseless, imaginary allegation that there are irregularities in BharatNet Project. Only now, the tender process for the project has begun. No bid has been received from any firm so far. At this stage, Stalin is making a hue and cry. His charge is indeed strange.”

In a statement here, the Minister said transferring IAS officers for administrative reasons had been a routine process during any government. But attributing motives to such transfers was surprising. “During the DMK regime, numerous IAS officers were transferred. Particularly, the then managing director of Arasu Cable TV, C Uma Shankar was suspended since he was not ‘favourable’ to a television channel. Late leader Amma (J Jayalalithaa) condemned the freezing of the functioning of Arasu Cable TV. It is still afresh in the minds of the people of Tamil Nadu,” Udhayakumar added.

The minister also took exception to the criticism by the DMK president over the top rank given to the Tamil Nadu government in good governance. He said various agencies of the Central government weighed performance of the State government and then only accorded top rank in good governance.