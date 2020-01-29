Tiruchy man arrested for sharing child sexual abuse materials on social media sites

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In the second arrest in less than two months, a 31-year-old man from Tiruchy was nabbed by police for allegedly sharing child pornography on social media websites. Saravanan, a resident of Vasan Valley, was picked up by Jeeyampuram All Women's police station after they found that he had shared Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) with his social media friends.

Reportedly, the police started tracking the accused after he had shared pornographic content on March 10,2019. "We have been monitoring the activity of the accused ever since. We zeroed in on the accused after he had shared similar content. The content included pictures of both genders," said police sources.

Following the arrest on Sunday, he has been charged under various sections, including Section 13, 14, 15 (Use of child for pornographic purposes) of the POCSO Act and Section 67A and 67 B (Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act) of the IT Act. It is to be noted that on December 12, 2019, Christopher Alphonse (42) of Tiruchy was arrested for allegedly sharing CSAM content.