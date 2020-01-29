Home States Tamil Nadu

Unending trek hampers future

Little did a few students of Anchetti Government Higher Secondary School know that Tuesday will be a day of physical activity, even before reaching the institution.

Published: 29th January 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Little did a few students of Anchetti Government Higher Secondary School know that Tuesday will be a day of physical activity, even before reaching the institution. Thanks to a delay in the laying of roads for a two-kilometre stretch near Milidikki in Anchetti taluk that eventually forced the students from Karadikal forest area to trek over six kilometres after bus services were called off.

Over 10 students regularly take a bus to school that passes through Hosadoddi, Karadikal, Arulnatham, Malligaibavidoddi, Milidikki and Anchetti. Speaking to TNIE, a class 12 student from Arulnatham village said, "Non-operation of buses has caused inconvenience to students. I had to take my neighbour's help to reach the school on a two-wheeler for five kilometres and continue walking for another kilometre from Milidikki. We cannot go through such ordeals every day."

Another class 12 student from Hosadoddi, who usually treks over two kilometres to catch a bus at Malligaibavidoddi, said that she had to trek ten kilometres through the hills to reach the school on Tuesday.

Anchetti village panchayat president A M Baskar said that he had informed about the issue to Thalli BDO on Monday night, and urged the road contractor to finish the works at the earliest.

A similar request has also been placed by Thalli Block Development Officer Suba Rani to the contractor.

While Denkanikottai TNSTC Branch Manager (BM) Kathiresan said that the bus service would resume only after the construction works would be completed, Shanmugam (HM) from Anchetti Government Higher Secondary School, who was unaware of the issue until evening, has submitted a letter to the BM urging him to resume to bus service considering the student's welfare.

Anchetti tahsildar Niranjan Kumar, Denkanikottai District Education Officer Jothi Chandra and District Child Protection Officer Saravanan were also unaware of the issue.

