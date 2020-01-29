Will collect 1 crore signatures against CAA, NPR and NRC, says DMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK led alliance parties have set one crore signatures as target for their campaign against the CAA, NPR and NRC. In a letter to cadre, DMK president MK Stalin said, “With an aim to divert attention of people from economic catastrophe and implement their fundamentalist ideology, the Centre imposed CAA, NPR and NRC, which are against the Constitution.”

He added that DMK and its allies have decided to get 1 crore signatures during the campaign between February 2 and 8. It will be launched by Stalin at Kolathur, MDMK chief Vaiko at Chennai harbour, TNCC president KS Alagiri at Avadi, DK president K Veeramani at Kumbakonam, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan at Villupuram, CPI former state secretary D Pandian at Royapuram, IUML leader KAM Kader Mohidheen at Papanasam, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan at Cuddalore and Neyveli, MMK president MH Jawahirullah at Madurai, KMDK chief E Eswaran at Erode and IJK founder Paarivendhar at Perambalur.