Adequate measures taken to ensure disinfection from coronavirus: Tamil Nadu Health Secretary

CHENNAI: Passengers arriving from China or from other affected countries, will have to fill a self-declaration form in the aircraft, if they have any symptoms of coronavirus, said Health Secretary Beela Rajesh.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai International Airport after inspecting the coronavirus screening facilities along with airport, port trust and Union health ministry officials on Wednesday, Beela Rajesh said, "Aircraft authorities have been informed about the said form."

"If the passengers have any symptoms like cold, cough or fever, they will be screened by the medical officers at the airport in a separate room. If found symptomatic of the virus, they will be shifted to the isolation ward at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital by an ambulance kept ready at the airport," Beela Rajesh added.

She further said there were special immigration counters set up for the people travelling from China and other affected countries. "We had three, that have now been increased to 10. Also, thermal screening is being done at the airport," she added.

She added that adequate measures have been taken to ensure disinfecting the premises. LED screens and signages have also been kept at the airport for educating the passengers. Helpline numbers have been provided.

Beela Rajesh further said, "So far, over 15,000 people have been screened at the airport and 68 kept under house observation, and among them 10 are Chinese. Also, there is personal protection equipment and N95 masks stocked for doctors and staff."