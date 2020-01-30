Bedi slams Pondy transport minister, accuses him of keeping files pending

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has said Transport Department observing Road Safety Week is meaningless when the latest Motor Vehicles ACT on road safety could not been notified as the file has been kept pending by the Transport Minister for months.

"This has left the enforcing officers confused and it does not augur well for the safety of road users," Bedi said in a statement. “So what are we observing without proper and comprehensive enforcement of even helmet use," she asked.

"In the past when such movements gathered steam, they were thwarted by vested interests. Unless all aspects are in place and officers on ground are given a clear plan of action, such things will be of little help," she said.

"It is sad to realise that Ministers do not clear files in a time-bound manner and take decisions without a justified reason. "Notification for compounding fee has been pending with the Minister for several months. This is despite the Transport Secretary approaching him several times seeking the file," said Bedi.

"The Minister should take quick decisions in the interest of road users. If it is difficult for the Minister to decide, he should forward it to someone else and not leave the matter pending," Bedi said.

Meanwhile, the Transport Department organised an awareness programme near the Indira Gandhi statue on the importance of wearing helmet.