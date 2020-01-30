Home States Tamil Nadu

Can GenNext help Tiruchy top Swachh list?

The deadline for Swachh Survekshan 2020 online survey ends on Friday, and Corporation officials are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring more people give their feedback about the city cleanliness.

Published: 30th January 2020 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The deadline for Swachh Survekshan 2020 online survey ends on Friday, and Corporation officials are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring more people give their feedback about the cleanliness of the city.

“Students actively participated in the survey and also guided others in participating. We will conduct as many awareness programmes as possible the next two days to ensure maximum participation in the survey,” an official said. Over 64,000 residents have so far participated in the survey.

Sources, however, said the absence of an offline survey was a huge drawback. “Many people are not comfortable doing online surveys. We tried to overcome this by encouraging students to help such people. Had the offline survey been included, we think more people would have participated,” said sources.

Though it is unclear whether the high level of participation would benefit the city, it has given hope to the civic body. “We have been recording a high level of participation even during Pongal holidays, but we know nothing of what the feedback is. We only hope most of them would have given a positive feedback as more than 64,000 residents have so far participated in the survey,” an official said.

TAGS
cleanliness Swachh Survekshan 2020 online survey
