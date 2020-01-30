Five arrested for Tamil Nadu BJP functionary's murder

By PTI

TIRUCHIRAPALLI: Five people were arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder of the BJP functionary Vijaya Raghu here following previous enmity, police said.

The arrested were identified as Mohammed Babu (24), Sudarvendhan, Yasser, Hari Prasad and Sachin (all aged between 19- 20), the police said.

The five have been lodged in the central prison, they said.

Vijaya Raghu (40), a zonal secretary of the BJP at Palakarai, was collecting parking fee in a market area in the city on Monday when he was surrounded and hacked to death by the gang, they added.