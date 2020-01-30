Home States Tamil Nadu

Gang attacks man, hurls bomb at shop

Published: 30th January 2020 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Before Ganeshan could understand what was happening, he was bleeding from deep gashes on his hands and legs; adding to his pain was the realisation that his shop was on fire. Ganeshan's tryst with what eerily resembled a hit-and-run tactic took place around 10.45 pm on Tuesday as he was about to put up the shutters of his grocery shop at Chinna Kannamai (Teppakulam police station limits).

However, three men, covering their faces with clothes, darkened his door suddenly, and the 43-year-old Shanmuga Nagar resident spied the sharp weapons the trio brandished. Before he could do anything, the three were upon him, slashing him and throwing a kerosene bomb at his shop before fleeing. A bleeding Ganeshan was taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) by passersby. He is out of danger now, according to hospital sources.

The police, who have now started searching for the assailants, believe that this could be fallout of previous enmity. The suspicion is not entirely unfounded. Ganeshan and another man had had an altercation a couple of weeks ago over the latter's alleged assault of Ganeshan's relative. This dispute was settled later, or so the police, who intervened in the matter, thought. However, police did not rule out the possibility of this being a robbery attempt.

Police will get a clearer picture of the incident only when Ganeshan, who is receiving treatment, comes around and speak to them. Ganeshan, however, will be relieved to know that there is not much damage to his shop.

While checking CCTV footage from the locality, the police saw three men entering the shop while two others standing guard nearby, but the police are not sure whether these two are part of the gang. The Teppakulam police launched a probe.

