L-G lauds new grievance redress system

Lieutenant-Governor Kiran Bedi has lauded the daily grievance redress cell launched recently in Karaikal.

Published: 30th January 2020 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Lieutenant-Governor Kiran Bedi has lauded the daily grievance redress cell launched recently in Karaikal. The system is a first in the Union Territory. Bedi said, “We found the grievance redress system in Karaikal to be the most responsive in the UT. Appreciate the Karaikal district administration for its excellence and would like the Collector (A Vikranth Raja) to impart his ideas to other administrations in the UT.”

Karaikal has two systems, as is the case with UT districts. The first is the bi-monthly grievance redress’ where people meet the District Collector in the daytime with their grievances. The second is the ‘open house’ which takes place every evening on working days where people can meet the collector from 5 pm to

6 pm. Raja introduced a third system to handle grievances. The grievance redress cell has a dedicated officer. The cell was introduced quietly three months ago and its office is at the entrance of the collectorate. It functions five times a month.

The cell works by a three-level processing system. The redress officer collects the grievances and connects the petitioner with the concerned department at the lowest level. When a complaint is not resolved within a time, the officer guides officials to take action at the second and mid-levels. If the grievance is not still resolved, the officer recommends the collector or the Governor’s officer to intervene at the top level. “We redress 70% of grievances at the first level and the remaining at the second level,” said P Mathankumar, a grievance redress officer.

TAGS
Kiran Bedi grievance redress cell
