Madras High Court grants speedy bail to under-trial days before marriage

The court made a special exception in the case on humanitarian grounds by ordering the immediate release of Venkatesh from the Kumbakonam sub-jail hoping that the marriage may reform him.

By Jegadeeswari Pandian
MADURAI:  A soon-to-be married couple from Kumbakonam received a special gift from the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on the eve of their wedding, Wednesday. The groom, who had been arrested on January 23, in a case allegedly foisted on him, was granted bail and ordered to be released immediately.

The court, through the government advocate, contacted the bride, Sivarajani, to verify whether she was indeed getting married to the petitioner, Venkatesh, who had sought bail.  She had expressed that though circumstances said otherwise, she very much hoped she would marry Venkatesh on Thursday.

Justice GR Swaminathan made a special exception in the case on humanitarian grounds by ordering the immediate release of Venkatesh from the Kumbakonam sub-jail. Hoping that the marriage may reform him, the judge  said the petitioner had already been granted anticipatory bail by the court in a separate case and was arrested in the present case allegedly due to ‘malafide intentions’. 

Marriage may reform petitioner, says judge

The judge observed, "The government advocate had pointed out that the petitioner was having bad antecedents and opposed the grant of bail.  But, I cannot lose sight of the fact that the petitioner is to get married on January 30. I hope that the marriage may reform the petitioner."

As the petitioner may not have time to comply with the regular formalities of executing sureties before the judicial magistrate concerned and under trials are not released after 6 pm, the judge considered this a special case and directed the Prison Superintendent to release Venkatesh on production of a certified copy of this order. 

Venkatesh was also permitted to execute sureties later on February 5. Also noting that the petitioner had already been granted anticipatory bail in a separate case and was arrested allegedly due to 'malafide intentions', the judge said, "If the police try to frustrate the order of this court by implicating the petitioner in some other case, serious view will be taken."

Venkatesh was arrested by the Kumabakonam East Police on January 23 on charges that he was hiding alcohol near the banks of the Cauvery. The police alleged that he had fled the place and 30 ml of alcohol was seized from the spot.

