Man arrested in Tiruchy for sharing child sexual abuse material on social media detained under Goondas Act

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Christoper Alphonse,who arrested last year for sharing child sexual abuse material on social media, was detained under Goondas Act on Thursday.

Alphonse (42) of Palakarai was arrested on December 12, 2019, He was charged under multiple sections of POCSO Act including Section 13, 14, and 15 for using Child for pornographic purposes and storing explicit content involving children. He was also charged under sections 67 (A, B, C) of Information Technology Act for uploading and sharing child pornography in social media. He was lodged in Tiruchy central prison under judicial custody. Based on reports by the investigation officials that he had intention to commit further crimes . city police commissioner issued the order to detain him under Goondas Act.