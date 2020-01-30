Man from Assam held in Coimbatore for sharing child sexual abuse material on Facebook

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Rural Police on Wednesday arrested a 19-year-old man from Assam for sharing child sexual abuse material on his Facebook page.

The arrested person was identified as Rafiq-ul-Islam from Assam. He was working at a factory near Kottur.

According to sources, the arrested allegedly began uploading obscene content of children in his Facebook posts recently. Upon finding his posts, the Kottur police detained him on Wednesday.

After an investigation, he was booked under sections of POCSO Act and IT Act. He was produced before the district Mahila court and later remanded under judicial custody.