Parents accuse teacher of using casteist slur on Class X student in Coimbatore district

Sources state that the minor said that his science teacher scolded him during a special class and used casteist slur.

Published: 30th January 2020 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Parents and relatives of a class X student of Sundakamurthur Government Higher Secondary School besieged the school alleging that the boy was chided on caste grounds by a teacher, on Wednesday. Following the protests, officials from police and revenue departments held an inquiry at the school and found that the accusation levelled against the teacher was false.

Sources state that, on Tuesday evening, a science teacher allegedly scolded a student with a casteist remark during a special class. After completion of the session, the student reportedly did not return home. He was later found at his grandparents' house near Sundakamuthur.

Sources state that the minor said his teacher scolded him during the special class and used casteist slur. On Wednesday morning, relatives of the student besieged the school and demanded action against a science teacher. Preliminary investigation revealed that the student had made false charges against the teacher. 

Speaking to Express, District Education Officer (Perur) R Subbulakshmi, said, "As soon as we received information that there was an issue on communal motive,we rushed to the place and held an investigation with officials from other departments and representatives of Parent Teacher Association. The teacher was accused of scolding the student but he belongs to the same community. We came to know that the student had made false charges and considering his future, we allowed him to continue his classes."

