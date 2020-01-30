Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry Congress rebel MLA N Dhanavelou writes complaint letter to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi

Dhanavelou alleged corruption charges over CMV Narayanasamy, Speaker, and three ministers to the tune of Rs 120 crore with evidences.

Congress MLA N Dhanavelu, addressing the rally against his government on Wednesday in Puducherry

Congress MLA N Dhanavelu, addressing the rally against his government on Wednesday in Puducherry.

PUDUCHERRY: Congress rebel MLA N Dhanavelou said on Wednesday that he had submitted a complaint to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi against the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Speaker, and three ministers for alleged corruption to the tune of Rs 120 crore with evidences. 

Shortly after submitting the memorandum to the Lt Governor at the end of the anti-government rally  against his own government, Dhanavelou said that Lt Governor had assured to inquire into the issue and promised to forward it to CBI. He would also give a complaint to the CBI and Union Home Minister Amit shah with the evidences in his possession, added Dhanavelou.

Stating that he had been ‘unfairly’ suspended by the Congress party, the defiant MLA from Bahour constituency challenged his own party to disqualify him, by showing his strength at the rally and demonstration.  

Around 1,500 to 2,000 supporters participated in the rally led from Swadeshi Cotton Mill to Head Post office, where he organised a demonstration. "It is for the people to reject me, you cannot," said Dhanavelou, and stressed that till the CM was ousted from his post, the agitations would continue.

Earlier, participants in the rally flayed the Congress government alleging corruption, its move to introduce casinos and the deficiencies in Bahour health centre. The participants were not just the locals from Bahour, but also the ones from many socio-political outfits.

Among them, Veera Vanniyar Peravai leader, Athiradi Alaganantha, Anand Kumar, a faculty member of Government Agricultural College, PAJANCOA, and a member of India Against Corruption and Tank Users Association leader V Chandrasekhar spoke on the occasion.

Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee, after having Dhanavelou suspended from the party, had issued a show cause notice, directing him to reply on his conduct within seven days. But he has not replied with seven days having passed.

