Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami inaugurates slew of projects

The chief minister opened 92 electrical sub-stations built at a total cost of Rs 1,035.28 crore and 18 bridges, besides flagging off 240 buses.

Published: 30th January 2020 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, along with Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar, flags off mobile bus depots on Wednesday

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, along with Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar, flags off mobile bus depots on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday inaugurated 92 sub-stations of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, established in 27 districts at a total cost of Rs 1,035.28 crore. The projects were inaugurated through video-conferencing. Palaniswami also declared open 18 bridges in various districts constructed at a cost of Rs 211.66 crore. 

This includes a multi-directional bridge, costing Rs 91.80 crore at Vandalur, and the newly laid main road for a stretch of 2.65 km between Vandalur and Mannivakkam in Chengalpattu district. He also handed over keys of 18 vehicles for the Irrigation Department.

The CM inaugurated 15 fire and rescue services centres in Chennai, Coimbatore, Namakkal, Salem, Erode, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagappatinam, Tiruchy, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu and Coimbatore districts. To these centres, 252 personnel have also been sanctioned. The rescue centre at Marina in Chennai will have 50 specially trained commandos who will engage in the safeguard and rescue of tourists.

The CM also flagged off 240 buses at the secretariat. The buses were built at a cost of Rs 83.73 crore. As many as 103 buses have been allotted to State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) which caters to long distance passengers and 37 for Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC). He also inaugurated two mobile bus depots, built at a cost of Rs 20 lakh, for Tiruchy and Thanjavur districts.

The Udagamandalam bus depot, which was renovated at the cost Rs 2 crore, was also inaugurated.  Palaniswami also greeted journalists on the occasion of National Newspaper Day. "My heartiest greetings to the fourth pillar of democracy on the occasion. I wish the fourth pillar to continue to function with full freedom and continue its services to the people," he said. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also greeted journalists.

