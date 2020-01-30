Tamil Nadu Human Rights Commission issues notice to Rural Health department over medical negligence

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of an Express report on medical negligence by doctors at the Namakkal Government Hospital, which resulted in the death of a pregnant woman. SHRC member Durai Jayachandran has issued notice to the director of Medical and Rural Health Department,

returnable in four weeks. Similarly, the judge took suo-motu cognizance of another report alleging that nurses attached to a government hospital in Tiruppathur, performed caesarean on one Fareedha on January 21 after obtaining instructions from doctors over phone. The patient died and her relatives staged a stir in the hospital.