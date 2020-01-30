Tamil Nadu PSC exam won’t be considered cancelled post-malpractice: Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid rumours that the Group IV exam conducted by TNPSC last year, would be considered null and void after malpractice was found in the answer sheets of nearly 99 candidates, Minister for Fisheries, Personnel and Administrative Reforms D Jayakumar said that re-examination would be unfair to other candidates who wrote the exam through fair practices.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after meeting with top officials here, he that no re-examination would be conducted. “Malpractice has taken place in only two centres and the TNPSC must not be discredited as the exams were carried out in a fair manner. People must not lose trust in it.”

He further added that the government is considering the implementation of a law that would regulate the choice of civil service exam centres. “We are holding discussions. It will be brought up in Assembly,” he said.

Commenting on the ongoing inquiry, he said, “"Investigation by CB-CID is on the right track and culprits will be brought to book soon. So far, 13 persons have been arrested." Three of them were government staff, with the others being middlemen and candidates. The rank list for Group IV exams was released by the commission late in December.

Soon after, allegations of possible malpractices in writing the exams were raised as many candidates whose names were among the top 100 ranks, had written their exams from centres in Rameswaram and Keelakarai in Ramanathapuram district. The commission had launched an inquiry into the allegations, earlier this year.

According to the commission, 99 examinees had chosen to write the exams in Rameswaram and Keelakarai centres, based on the advice of certain agents. "Of these, agents allegedly altered Optical Mark Recognition sheets of 52 candidates, and placed answer sheet back with help from other officials," a statement said, adding that 39 of the 52 examinees found their names in top 100 rank holders.

DMK urges D Jayakumar be taken off state cabinet

CHENNAI: DMK has urged for a CBI investigation into the TNPSC exam scam. “CM should initiate the investigation and drop D Jayakumar from cabinet, to enable an honest investigation,” urged DMK president MK Stalin in a statement. He added that inquiry should be conducted under a HC judge’s supervision to ensure transparency and to build trust in TNPSC. He also warned that DMK youth wing would conduct a mass protest if the government failed to do so.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief KS Alagiri seeks CBI probe in TNPSC scam

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has sought a CBI probe into the exam scam. TNCC chief KS Alagiri said in a statement, “Hurried statements that there was no scope for malpractice in other centres has created doubts. Brokers cannot carry out such a scam without help from officials.” He urged that CBI should carry out an unbiased and honest investigation to bring out the complete truth in the scam as it concerns the future of around 16 lakh aspirants.