Tamil Nadu transport minister C Vijayabhaskar named as Anna Thozhil Sanga Peravai chief

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar on Wednesday was accorded with a key post in the AIADMK. He will function as the secretary to Anna Thozhil Sanga Peravai, the party’s trade union wing.

Already, he has been functioning as the party’s secretary to the Karur district unit.

In a joint statement, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam directed the party functionaries and cadre to extend full cooperation to Vijayabhaskar in his new post.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam also announced that the committee comprising of STK Jaggaiyan, MLA, UR Krishnan, Thadi M Rasu and K Sankaradoss, constituted to look after the affairs of the Anna Thozhil Sanga Peravai, has been dissolved and as such, they have been relieved of their positions in the committee.

However, Thadi M Rasu would continue to function as the president of ATP. Meanwhile, in another statement, both leaders said T Balu, councillor, sixth ward of Kamudi panchayat union in Ramanathapuram district, has been expelled from the AIADMK for his anti-party activities. They directed party cadre not to have any truck with Balu hereafter.