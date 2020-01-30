Home States Tamil Nadu

Three held for shooting down grazing cattle

According to sources, the locals heard a gunshot during the wee hours of December 24 last and later found the carcass of a cow.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Tiruchendur police on Wednesday arrested three persons for shooting dead a cow on the outskirts of Ranimaharajapuram a month ago. The police seized a country-made gun from the suspects and on the lookout for three more persons.

According to sources, the locals heard a gunshot during the wee hours of December 24 last and later found the carcass of a cow. The cattle belong to one N Muneeswaran and was grazing. Sources said the suspects cut a portion of the cow cooked it on the spot before fleeing. For a month, the police had been in search of the absconding suspects

Following a tip-off, Tiruchendur Taluk police secured one L Praveen Kumar (23), who revealed the whereabouts of other suspects during interrogation. Investigations suggested that one Pattu hunts rabbits, street dogs and rodents in farm fields with a country-made gun during night hours. According to police, Praveen was one among the persons who killed the cow.

Based on a complaint given by Muneeswaran, Tiruchendur Taluk police registered a case under Sections 229 of IPC, 25(1)(a) of Arms Act and Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, against six persons. While Praveen, one N Muthuramakrishnan (20) and one K Kalaiselvan (22), a BE graduate, were arrested, three are absconding. A country-made gun was seized, police sources said.

Comments

