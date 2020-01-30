Two-year-old child run over by school van in Kancheepuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A two-year-old girl was allegedly run over by a private school van in Kancheepuram on Tuesday evening. She was identified as Ponmathi, who lived with her parents and elder brother Punithan (4) in Perunagar, New Colony, in Manampathy village in Uthiramerur.

“Punithan studies in UKG in a private school nearby. On Tuesday evening, Ponmathi had accompanied her mother, to the bus stop to pick up Punithan. After the school van arrived, the mother was receiving Punithan when she failed to notice that Ponmathi had gone in front of the van. After Punithan got down, the driver started the vehicle and ran over Ponmanthi,” said a police officer.

Ponmathi was rushed to the Kancheepuram government hospital where she was declared brought dead. The Uthiramerur police registered a case and arrested the school van driver Sivasankaran, on charges of causing death due to negligence.