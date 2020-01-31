Home States Tamil Nadu

5 accused arrested in Tiruchy BJP functionary murder case

A Special  police team has nabbed all five accused persons, including main accused Mittai Babu, for the murder of BJP functionary Vijayaraghu at Gandhi Market here on Wednesday.

Published: 31st January 2020 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

V Varadharaju, Commissioner of Police addressing the media about the arrest of Mittai Babu in the murder of BJP functionary Vijayaraghu. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A special police team has nabbed all five accused persons, including main accused Mittai Babu, for the murder of BJP functionary Vijayaraghu at Gandhi Market on Wednesday. Police Commissioner V Varadharaju in a media interaction asserted the accused had killed Viajayaraghu over a personal dispute. Sources said of the five held, three are Hindus and two are Muslims.

According to police sources, Vijayaraghu (38) of Varaganeri was the BJP zonal secretary of Palakarai area. He worked in the parking facility at Gandhi Market.

On January 27, while he was on his way to work in the morning, a gang attacked him with sharp weapons after which they fled. Viajayaraghu was taken to MGMGH for treatment, where he died. A preliminary investigation revealed Babu alias Mittai Babu was allegedly involved the murder. Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s brother, Babu along with his friends were booked on charges of murder and the SC/ST Act.

Police caught the two accused who allegedly murdered Vijayaraghu and three youth who allegedly aided them in Chennai on Wednesday. The five persons were identified as Mittai Babu (24) and Hari Prasanth (20), the main accused in executing the plan, apart from Sanjay alias Sachin (19), Mohamed Yasar (19) and Sudar Vendhan (19) who allegedly aided them in planning the murder.

Explaining the investigation, Varadharaju said, “Both Mittai Babu and Vijayaraghu had a personal dispute for the past one year, over which several brawls broke out between both the parties. In 2019, Babu was detained under the Goondas Act as he has been involved in more than 15 criminal cases. Recently, he was released and over the festering dispute, Babu along with four friends planned to murder Vijayaraghu.

On January 27, all five came to the crime scene. While Babu and Hari Prasanth went to carry out the murder, the other three accused persons were waiting in a nearby shop. Following the incident, the accused persons had fled to Nagapattinam and later to Chennai.

All five accused were produced before the First Additional District Court (PCR Court) on Thursday and kept in judicial custody till February 13.

