Green category firms to get faster government clearances in Tamil Nadu

Companies are classified in red, orange, green, and white, based on the pollution index.

Published: 31st January 2020 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Banwarilal Purohit interacts with CII president Vikram Kirloskar while Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami looks on

Governor Banwarilal Purohit interacts with CII president Vikram Kirloskar while Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami looks on. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday announced a new initiative, ‘Direct Consent to operate (CTO)’, to enable companies operating under green category, get faster clearances from government, to commence operations.

He was speaking at a function to mark the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) completing 125 years of service on Thursday evening. The move would largely benefit the micro, small and medium enterprises planning to set up operations in the State, he said.

Companies are classified in red, orange, green, and white, based on the pollution index. Palaniswami said under the new initiative, companies falling under green category, need to pay the application fees for receiving the Direct CTO to set up office in industrial parks. “They need not wait for clearances and can commence construction activities through self attestation,” he said.

The chief minister also announced another initiative. "Land use re-classification for non-plan areas will be given deemed approval, if the applications in full shape, cross the timeline," he said.

Palaniswami said compared to the earlier practice of waiting to receive clearances for a period of six months to two years, companies planning to set up office, would get clearances within 50 days under this new scheme.

He said after the second Global Investors Meet in 2019, 63 new memoranda of understanding worth Rs 19,000 crore, were signed by the government. “Through this initiative, 83,000 new jobs will be created in the State,” he said.

