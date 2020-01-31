Home States Tamil Nadu

I am a forgotten man: Former DMK leader MK Alagiri

The former south zone secretary of the DMK was speaking to media persons after attending the wedding of one of his supporters.

Published: 31st January 2020 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

MK Alagiri

Ousted DMK leader MK Alagiri (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: It seems MK Alagiri is a man at a low ebb now, judging by the statements made by the former union minister on Thursday. "Even the AIADMK cadre greet and talk to me whenever they see me, but DMK functionaries, who were with me once and benefitted because of me, never bother about me now. I am also a son of Karunanidhi," he said. 

The former south zone secretary of the DMK was speaking to media persons after attending the wedding of one of his supporters. "Forgetting a person has become very common, and I am the best example of a forgotten man, but things will change soon,” he said. Reminiscing how his birthday, which fell on Thursday, used to be celebrated, he said, "My supporters would take me on a procession in a chariot throughout the Madurai city and serve food to all who visited me."

After the death of DMK patriarch Karunanidhi and the rise of MK Stalin, who refused to re-induct his elder brother into the party, Alagiri was sidelined. Many of his supporters switched their loyalty to either Stalin or Kanimozhi, said a DMK functionary, requesting anonymity. 

He, however, was quick to add that in the past few days, there were many wall posters across the city, wishing Alagiri on his birthday and terming him as the future of the party. "This indirectly shows that Alagiri still wishes to get re-inducted into the party," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MK Alagiri DMK Tamil Nadu politics Karunanidhi MK Stalin
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp