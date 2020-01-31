I am a forgotten man: Former DMK leader MK Alagiri

By Express News Service

MADURAI: It seems MK Alagiri is a man at a low ebb now, judging by the statements made by the former union minister on Thursday. "Even the AIADMK cadre greet and talk to me whenever they see me, but DMK functionaries, who were with me once and benefitted because of me, never bother about me now. I am also a son of Karunanidhi," he said.

The former south zone secretary of the DMK was speaking to media persons after attending the wedding of one of his supporters. "Forgetting a person has become very common, and I am the best example of a forgotten man, but things will change soon,” he said. Reminiscing how his birthday, which fell on Thursday, used to be celebrated, he said, "My supporters would take me on a procession in a chariot throughout the Madurai city and serve food to all who visited me."

After the death of DMK patriarch Karunanidhi and the rise of MK Stalin, who refused to re-induct his elder brother into the party, Alagiri was sidelined. Many of his supporters switched their loyalty to either Stalin or Kanimozhi, said a DMK functionary, requesting anonymity.

He, however, was quick to add that in the past few days, there were many wall posters across the city, wishing Alagiri on his birthday and terming him as the future of the party. "This indirectly shows that Alagiri still wishes to get re-inducted into the party," he added.