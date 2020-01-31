Home States Tamil Nadu

Leaders of both parties have ironed out issues: Ex-Tamil Nadu Congress chief Su Thirunavukkarasar

The Tiruchy MP speaks about his plans for developing his constituency and the rumoured tiff between DMK and Congress.

Published: 31st January 2020 06:04 AM

Former Tamil Nadu Congress chief and Tiruchy MP Su Thirunavukkarasar

Former Tamil Nadu Congress chief and Tiruchy MP Su Thirunavukkarasar. (Photo| EPS)

By Jayakumar Madala 
Express News Service

On the sidelines of a meeting with members of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee, Tiruchy MP and former TNCC president Su Thirunavukarasar spoke exclusively to Jayakumar Madala. Excerpts

It has been more than six months since you assumed office, what are your plans for Tiruchy?

Developing infrastructure is my priority. Proposals for projects to the tune of Rs 5 crore under the MP fund (MPLAD) have been sent to officials. These include laying of roads, erecting street lights and building sanitation facilities and community halls. The projects would cover all six assembly segments in the Tiruchy parliamentary constituency. Work would commence soon.

In the light of recent cross-voting in Pudukkottai, the DMK and Congress were at loggerheads. Is the alliance smooth?

Leaders of both parties have sorted out the issues and have advised cadre not to talk about it. The matter is settles and alliance is healthy. Beyond that, I have a personal suggestion, to conduct the local body elections in future without any political parties affiliations for all the levels including union panchayat and district panchayat as in the village pancahyat.

No political party symbol should be used and all the candidates must be independents. This may be applied for the urban local bodies too. I am saying this with my 40 years of experiences in politics.

You have worked with MGR. How would you evaluate Rajinikanth?

MGR and Rajinikanth cannot be compared. Popularity alone cannot help anybody win elections. Popularity is just a factor among several others including political knowledge, poll promises and ideology. Rajnikanth is a good friend of mine and we are in regular touch. Till now, he has not disclosed his principles. It is his choice to align with any ideology in democracy, but if he chooses Hindutva, I will oppose it.

Tiruchy is home to both SMEs and large industries. But many of them are shut creating job crisis.  How will you address the growing unemployment issues?

I am planning to meet the owners of shut units, especially in Thiruverumbur. I will get suggestions from them regarding what can be done to revive the units. Tiruchy is a place with ample of land, water and human resources along with all means of connectivity. I even urge the owners to contact me. 

