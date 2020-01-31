Madras HC directs police to set up units for probing allegations in social media against officials

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court has directed the DGP to constitute within two months, special cells in each and every police station in the State to take swift action against those who post unsubstantiated allegations in the social media against constitutional functionaries and persons holding “high posts” in Central and State governments.

Justice M Dhandapani gave the direction when the bail application from a city-based man, Marudhachalam, who was arrested for posting defamatory and obscenity messages against a judicial officer, came up on Thursday.The judge on the earlier occasion had directed the DGP to file a detailed affidavit on action taken against such offenders.

The judge noted that there is no mechanism in place to nab the people who are making defamatory statements or criticisms against the constitutional authorities and other officials holding high posts.

Such offenders should not be shown any leniency and they must be dealt with iron hands, he added, and posted the matter for further hearing on March 30. Accepting the unconditional apology tendered by Marudhachalam, the judge granted bail subject to certain conditions.