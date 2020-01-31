Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC dismisses petitions filed to conduct Thanjavur Brihadisvara temple's consecration in Tamil

The bench observed that court should be hesitant and reluctant in interfering with ceremonies of temples unless it is in violation of the provisions of the Constitution.

Published: 31st January 2020 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Brihadeeswara Temple in Thanjavur

Brihadeeswara Temple in Thanjavur

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that no constitutional violations were found in the procedure adopted by the government for conducting consecration ceremony at Thanjavur Brihadisvara temple, especially with respect to language, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court dismissed a batch of petitions filed seeking direction to conduct the ceremony in Tamil language.

Expressing its view, a Bench comprising Justices M Duraiswamy and T Ravindran observed in the order that the court should be hesitant and reluctant in interfering with religious festivals and ceremonies of temples unless it is established that the same are in violation of the provisions of the Constitution of India.

"Since the State government also assures that Tamil language would be given its due prominence in the said consecration as per Agama principles as done earlier and that Sanskrit has not been given any special status particularly by ignoring Tamil language, we do not find sufficient cause to accede to the case projected by the petitioners," the judges held. 

They also recorded the government's contentions in its counter-affidavit that sufficient othuvars have been engaged to chant Tamil Thirumurai and that the 'dhaanam' would be distributed to each and every worker of the temple without any caste discrimination, the judges dismissed the petitions.

They further directed the State government to file a compliance report regarding the consecration within a month from completion of the ceremony to the Registry. The consecration is to take place on February 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thanjavur Brihadisvara temple Tamil consecration ceremony Agama principles
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp