Man abducts & rapes son’s girlfriend in Vedaranyam

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM : A jeweller in Vedaranyam was arrested on Thursday for abducting, marrying and raping a 20-year-girl who was in relationship with his son. Two of his relatives who helped him were also arrested. Police said the girl was in a relationship with the son of S Nithyanandham from their college days. The two had gone to Chennai last year for work.

But Nithyanandham had other plans. He called the girl over phone to come to a village near Vedaranyam to finalise the alliance. The girl met him on January 27. The man abducted her in a car and took her to a relative’s house and kept her captive. Along with relatives, Sakthivel and his wife Pavunrajavalli, he physically abused the girl.

During the two days of captivity, Nithyanandham allegedly tied a mangalsutra and raped her. The trio also planned to kill her. Nithyanandham’s car driver came to know of what his boss was up to and tipped off police. Police rescued the girl on Thursday. The trio were arrested and remanded.