Mettur dam closure: New barrage works to be expedited

After169 days of copious water flow, Cauvery has turned into a stream following the closure of Mettur dam on January 28.

By Express News Service

 TIRUCHY : After169 days of copious water flow, Cauvery has turned into a stream following the closure of Mettur dam on January 28. With water flow reduced to less than 1,000 cusecs, the new barrage construction is expected to be expedited. Almost 35 per cent of the project has been completed and officials assured it would be completed by January 2021. In 2018, nine of 45 shutters of the Mukkombu Upper Anaicut Kollidam section collapsed.

The government then sanctioned `387.6 crore for construction of a new barrage. Following completion of a temporary barrage, new barrage construction began last year. Though works started with a flourish in order to complete by 2021, the copious flow of Cauvery was a major hurdle for the PWD. As construction works had to be stopped several times in 2019, excess floodwater was released. PWD officials said that following the decrease in water flow, construction resumed.

As the flow was continuous, works had to be timed to perfection. If the water level passed through the coffer dam, works had to be slowed. Speaking to Express, Bhasker, executive engineer, PWD, said works would now speed up following closure of Mettur dam. Currently, 25 per cent of construction and 10 per cent of shutter works are completed.  He added the flow would later be raised to 1,000 cusecs and used for drinking water.

