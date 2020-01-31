No ban on DMK meet in Trichy district

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has declined to restrain DMK from holding its conference (Maanaadu) at the CARE College in Manaparai in Trichy district on Januaruy 31. A division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha, however, ordered notice on the PIL petition from R Varaaki, to the Income-Tax department and the Union Ministry of Human Resources, returnable by February 26.

In his PIL Varaaki, a social activist, contended that the premises of educational institutions, more particularly the one receiving grants from the government, should not be allowed to be used for commercial purposes. The DMK has called upon the newly elected members of civic bodies to assemble there on Friday.