Police retrieve female foetus from toilet of hospital near Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE : The Coimbatore Rural Police retrieved a seven-month-old female fetus from a toilet in a private hospital near Kovilpalayam, on Wednesday. They are currently in search of the woman who fled the scene after delivering the fetus.

According to the police, the 36-year-old woman, found to be a resident of Selvapuram near Periyanaickenpalayam, had come with her 19-year-old son to the private hospital in Kovilpalayam to get treatment for stomach pain, on Wednesday.

Before getting treatment however, the woman had reportedly went to the restroom and spent considerable time inside. Having come out, she took treatment at the outpatient ward and fled the scene, the police added. When sanitary workers went to clean the toilet during night, they found the fetus and informed the hospital management who then called the Kovilpalayam police.

The police retrieved the fetus and sent it to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for postmortem examination.Preliminary investigation has revealed that the married woman had earlier taken pills to abort the baby which is suspected to have conceived due to an illicit affair.

The police further said that suspicion arose on the woman because despite having asked for a detailed checkup, she went away with basic treatment after returning from the restroom.A case has been registered against the suspect under Section 174 of the CrPC (suspicious death) and Section 318 (Concealment of birth by secret disposal of a dead body) of IPC. Further investigation is underway.