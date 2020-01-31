Sasikala's brother and ADK leader V Dhivakaran likely to join DMK: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR : Even as parties are slowly gearing up for the big battle of 2021, VK Sasikala's brother, V Dhivakaran of Anna Dravidar Kazhagam has begun sending not-so-subtle messages to DMK chief MK Stalin. Speaking at a marriage function on Thursday, Dhivakaran claimed a gloomy situation prevails in the State currently.

Taking a dig at Rajinikanth, Dhivakaran said: "Someone from Karnataka is criticising Periyar. How do they feel emboldened to do that? Whether you belong to the DMK or the AIADMK, Tamil people and Tamil Nadu must be the primary concern. ‘They’ should rally behind people who can protect the dignity of Tamil people," said Dhivakaran, who attended the marriage function in the house of veteran DMK leader SS Palanimanickam. "Stalin is the only pole star in this gloomy situation," he added.

Stalin himself hinted that Dhivakaran might soon join the DMK. Drawing parallels between the speeches given by Dhivakaran and Arasakumar, who switched to the DMK from BJP, Stalin said Arasakumar joined DMK within a week of delivering a speech praising his leadership qualities. He, however, hastened to add that he did not know if that would be the case with Dhivakaran.