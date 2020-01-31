Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CB-CID raids house of state PSC scam accused

Sources said that the CB-CID is conducting inquiries with registrar Velmurugan and others who have been arrested so far.

Published: 31st January 2020 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Officials conducting a raid at the house of main accused

Officials conducting a raid at the house of main accused. (Photo| Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Crackdown  continues in the TNPSC exam fraud case. Sleuths on Thursday raided the Mogappair residence of Jayakumar, who is believed to be the main accused in the case, who replaced the answer sheets.

Sources said that the CB-CID is conducting inquiries with registrar Velmurugan and others who have been arrested so far.  Meanwhile, Chithandi of Sivaganga, the policeman who allegedly helped four of his family members enrol for Group-IV in 2019 and Group-II in 2017, has gone missing. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. When CB-CID sleuths went to the hospital, they realised he was not there anymore.   

Sources say Chithandi worked as car driver for a retired police DGP, who has also served as the chairperson of TNPSC. The scam came to light recently after it was found that 99 candidates indulged in malpractice to clear the Group-IV exams conducted in September 2019. CB-CID is probing the entire scam after the TNPSC lodged a formal complaint with DGP JK Tripathy. 

Jaffar Sait, the DGP of CB-CID reviewed the case which is being handled by a special team. So far, 14 including government officials have been arrested in connection with the scam. Investigation has revealed that at least 37 people who appeared for Group-II exams from the Rameswaram and Keelakarai centres are among the top-100.

CPM joins CBI probe chorus

The CPM, a DMK ally, has demanded a CBI probe into scam. CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan said the reports were ‘shocking’ and added that the CBI should investigate the case. 

Action taken so far

So far, 14 including government officials have been arrested in connection with the scam. Doubts raised about certain centres in South

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
tamil nadu police TNPSC scam Tamil Nadu CB CID Tamil Nadu PSC cheating
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp