Tamil Nadu CB-CID raids house of state PSC scam accused

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Crackdown continues in the TNPSC exam fraud case. Sleuths on Thursday raided the Mogappair residence of Jayakumar, who is believed to be the main accused in the case, who replaced the answer sheets.

Sources said that the CB-CID is conducting inquiries with registrar Velmurugan and others who have been arrested so far. Meanwhile, Chithandi of Sivaganga, the policeman who allegedly helped four of his family members enrol for Group-IV in 2019 and Group-II in 2017, has gone missing. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. When CB-CID sleuths went to the hospital, they realised he was not there anymore.

Sources say Chithandi worked as car driver for a retired police DGP, who has also served as the chairperson of TNPSC. The scam came to light recently after it was found that 99 candidates indulged in malpractice to clear the Group-IV exams conducted in September 2019. CB-CID is probing the entire scam after the TNPSC lodged a formal complaint with DGP JK Tripathy.

Jaffar Sait, the DGP of CB-CID reviewed the case which is being handled by a special team. So far, 14 including government officials have been arrested in connection with the scam. Investigation has revealed that at least 37 people who appeared for Group-II exams from the Rameswaram and Keelakarai centres are among the top-100.

CPM joins CBI probe chorus

The CPM, a DMK ally, has demanded a CBI probe into scam. CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan said the reports were ‘shocking’ and added that the CBI should investigate the case.

Action taken so far

