Tamil Nadu IT Minister RB Udhayakumar disses DMK's allegations on BharatNet project

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Asserting that the Tamil Nadu government has been taking all steps to implement the BharatNet project in an efficient manner, Revenue and Information Technology Minister RB Udhayakumar on Thursday said DMK’s demand to refer the project for CBI investigation only shows their ignorance about the tender process.

"IAS Officer C Uma Shankar was suspended when he was functioning as the Managing Director of Arasu Cable TV Corporation during the DMK regime just because he failed to act in favour of a television channel run by a DMK bigwig and the functioning of the Arasu Cable which was established on huge sum of public money, came to a halt. Periyasamy did not respond to my query in this regard. Why the then DMK regime did not refer it to CBI inquiry?" the Minister asked. Udhayakumar further said the DMK was trying to divert the attention of the people by levelling false propaganda.

The Minister said BharatNet project was an innovative scheme to provide internet connectivity to all 12,524 village panchayats in the State and the fibrenet to be used for this should of high quality. “The State government is taking steps to ensure this. As such, the DMK should not become a stumbling block for the implementation,” he added.