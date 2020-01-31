Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu jeweller abducts, rapes son's lover

The car driver of the accused tipped off police and a team led by All Women’s Police Station rescued the girl in the wee hours of Thursday.

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A jeweller in Vedaranyam was arrested on Thursday for abducting, 'marrying' and raping a 20-year-old girl who was in a relationship with his son. Two of his relatives were also arrested. The girl was in a relationship with the son of S Nithyanandham from their college days and was working in Chennai.

They were to marry soon as they belonged to the same community. But Nithyanandham had other plans.

He called the girl to come to a village near his place to finalise the alliance. The girl arrived at the place on January 27. Nithyanandham abducted her in a car and took her to a relative’s house where she was kept captive. Along with relatives Sakthivel and his wife Pavunrajavalli, he assaulted the girl. Also, he tied a thaali and raped her. The trio also planned to kill her.

Nithyanandham’s car driver tipped off police and a team led by All Women’s Police Station inspector J Virginia rescued the girl in the wee hours of Thursday.

Nithyanandham, Sakthivel and Pavunrajavalli were arrested and charged under sections 376 (sexual assault), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 307 (attempt to murder) against Nithyanandham. Further investigations are underway.  According to inspector Virginia, the girl has suffered very serious injuries.

Nithyanandham’s son has rushed home and given an assurance that he would marry the girl, she added.

Comments

