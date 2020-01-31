Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Rural Local Bodies indirect polls: AIADMK wins seven panchayat union chairman posts

In indirect elections to the Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) which were deferred last month and held on Thursday, while AIADMK won seven panchayat union chairman posts, DMK got four.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In indirect elections to the Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) which were deferred last month and held on Thursday, while AIADMK won seven panchayat union chairman posts, DMK got four. The PMK won in two and an independent candidate secured one. 

In all, elections were to be held for 26 posts on Thursday. But it was deferred in one due to a court order and could not be held for nine more due to lack of quorum. Besides, due to law and order issues, election could not held in two. So, of the 26 posts, elections were held only in 14 segments across the State.    

Similarly, elections were held only for 22 of the 41 panchayat union vice chairman posts. Of these, DMK won in 10 and AIADMK in 5 while the PMK, Congress and MDMK won one seat each. Independents were elected in four places. 

Apart from the above, the indirect election to one post of district panchayat chairman and district panchayat vice chairman could not be held on Thursday due to lack of quorum. 

