Tamil Nadu: Youth from Chhattisgarh shares child sex abuse content, arrested

By Express News Service

KARUR : A 23-year-old person was arrested on Wednesday allegedly for downloading and sharing child sexual abuse content on social networking sites. Niyash Ali (23), a native of Kanchal at Bilaspur in Uttar Pradesh is working as hair stylist in Karur for the past 6 months.

Police said Niyash had been downloading child sexual abuse content and sharing it on Facebook and WhatsApp. Based on a complaint from National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children Cyber tip and SP R. Pandiarajan’s order, Niyash Ali was arrested. He has been charged under POCSO Act and the IT Act. A mobile phone containing child sexual abuse videos was seized from him.