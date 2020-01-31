Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Youth from Chhattisgarh shares child sex abuse content, arrested

A 23-year-old person was arrested on Wednesday allegedly for downloading and sharing child sexual abuse content on social networking sites.

Published: 31st January 2020 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Child pornography

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KARUR : A 23-year-old person was arrested on Wednesday allegedly for downloading and sharing child sexual abuse content on social networking sites. Niyash Ali (23), a native of Kanchal at Bilaspur in Uttar Pradesh is working as hair stylist in Karur for the past 6 months.

Police said Niyash had been downloading child sexual abuse content and sharing it on Facebook and WhatsApp. Based on a complaint from National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children Cyber tip and SP R. Pandiarajan’s order, Niyash Ali was arrested. He has been charged under POCSO Act and the IT Act. A mobile phone containing child sexual abuse videos was seized from him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp