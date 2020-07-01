STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Covid deaths not added to tally?

A 28-year-old from RG Pudur and a 77-year-old from Velandipalayam died on June 14 and 20 respectively.

Published: 01st July 2020 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational image

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Even as the district health department claimed that it had been promptly reporting Covid deaths to the state government, three death cases are yet to be included in the daily media bulletin.
On June 28, a 90-year-old man succumbed to Covid infection while being shifted to ESI Hospital from Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

A 28-year-old from RG Pudur and a 77-year-old from Velandipalayam died on June 14 and 20 respectively. Though the health department officials claimed that samples of the two deceased rendered an inconclusive result, official sources told TNIE the swabs were tested positive.

Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar said the officials in the State health department headquarters would verify the deaths before recording them in the bulletin. When contacted, Additional Director of Public Services P Vadivelan said, “The delay in recording the deaths could be because of the doubtful condition.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid deaths Coimbatore COVID 19
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp