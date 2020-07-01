Coimbatore: Covid deaths not added to tally?

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Even as the district health department claimed that it had been promptly reporting Covid deaths to the state government, three death cases are yet to be included in the daily media bulletin.

On June 28, a 90-year-old man succumbed to Covid infection while being shifted to ESI Hospital from Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

A 28-year-old from RG Pudur and a 77-year-old from Velandipalayam died on June 14 and 20 respectively. Though the health department officials claimed that samples of the two deceased rendered an inconclusive result, official sources told TNIE the swabs were tested positive.

Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar said the officials in the State health department headquarters would verify the deaths before recording them in the bulletin. When contacted, Additional Director of Public Services P Vadivelan said, “The delay in recording the deaths could be because of the doubtful condition.”