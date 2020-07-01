Eight workers of pharmaceutical company in Puducherry injured in factory blast

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Eight workers of a private pharmaceutical company at Odiyampet near Villianur sustained burns in a blast that occured in the company on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the drier machine used to dry pills got overheated and burst at Macsur Pharma (India) private Limited. The pills caught fire and the false ceiling of the room fell on the eight workers, injuring them.

At that time of the incident most of the workers had gone out for tea and only a few were present at the factory. Fire was eventually put out by fire tenders that came from Villeanur. Fire tenders from Villianur put out the fire.

The workers who sustained injuries were identified as Margaret (40), Ramalakshmi (42), Shanthi (34) , Athilakshmi (35) and Manikandan.

Besides, Kamatchi, Mary, Sathya and Mallika also sustained minor injuries. The injured were shifted to Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital, Post Graduate institute government hospital and a private hospital nearby.

Shanthi and Ramalakshmi who sustained serious burns and head injuries were admitted to the ICU of the government general hospital here. Police said that over 100 kilograms of pills caught fire.

Sources said that the temperature of the drier machine went unregulated which shot up the temperature to cause the accident. It could have happened due to the malfunctioning of the temperature regulator or a short circuit. The factory has been closed and investigation is underway.

Police said that cases have been registered against supervisor Balachandar and Production Manager Jayakumar under IPC Section 287 (Negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, or the personal safety of others,) and 338 ( Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian penal code.

Meanwhile the Labour department has also registered cases under Factories Act against them.