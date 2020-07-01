STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Neyveli boiler blast: Amit Shah assures CM Palaniswami of all possible help

Six workers died and 16 workers were injured in a boiler blast in unit five of the second thermal power station of Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited.

Published: 01st July 2020 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday talked to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami over Neyveli power plant boiler blast, assuring him of all possible help.

The Home Minister took stock of the situation of the incident in a telephonic conversation with Palaniswami.

"Anguished to learn about the loss of lives due to a blast at Neyveli power plant boiler in Tamil Nadu. Have spoken to @CMOTamilNadu and assured all possible help," Shah tweeted.

The Home Minister further said that Centre's paramilitary wing Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is already on the spot to assist the relief work.

"Praying for the earliest recovery of those injured."

More than four people were killed and 17 others injured in a boiler blast at Neyveli Thermal Power Station in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The blast occurred in the fifth unit of the second station as workers were resuming work this morning.

Neyveli, a township in Cuddalore district, is about 200 kilometres south of Chennai. Wednesday's blast is the second in two months. On May 7, two workers were killed and eight injured in a similar incident.

