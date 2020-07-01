STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sathankulam custodial deaths: CCTV clip missing but constable turns whistle blower

In his report, the Kovilpatti judicial magistrate said that though the hard disks of the cameras installed at the police station had 1TB storage capacity, the data was being erased automatically. 

Published: 01st July 2020 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial death, police brutality, Lockup death

Representational Image. (Express Illustration)

By jagadeeswari pandian
Express News Service

MADURAI:  In a fresh twist to the Sathankulam case, the judicial magistrate has submitted in his report to the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court that CCTV visuals of the ‘interrogation’ of the father-son duo, who later died in custody, were erased despite there being ample space in the hard disk. The case has now been transferred to the CB-CID till the CBI takes over to ensure there is no tampering of evidences. 

In his report, the Kovilpatti judicial magistrate said that though the hard disks of the cameras installed at the police station had 1TB storage capacity, the data was being erased automatically. “Specifically, the footage after the day of the incident was missing,” said the report. 

The judicial magistrate’s report said a woman constable, who was an eye witness to the incident, was initially terrified to reveal the truth but then confirmed that the victims were “repeatedly thrashed by the policemen for the entire night”. The report added that blood stains were visible on the lathis and table inside the station.     

Hearing the suo motu petition, the bench comprising justices PN Prakash and B Pugalendhi said the injuries found on the bodies of the deceased and the averments in the judicial magistrate’s report — especially the statement of the woman constable — were enough to alter the case to include Section 302 (for murder) against the Sathankulam policemen. The district collector has been ordered by the court to provide protection to the constable.  

New Superintendent of Police takes charge
Chennai: Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan was transferred without a new posting. Villupuram SP S Jeyakumar has replaced him 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sathankulam custodial deaths custodial deaths CCTV
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp