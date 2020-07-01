STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

SHRC begins probe on police excessive force on a minor at Coimbatore

The boy's parents, who pleaded the police officer, cited that they have paid the rent and need some more time to make a business to meet their expenses.

Published: 01st July 2020 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) issued a notice to the city police commissioner regarding a video that went viral on WhatsApp, showing police personnel beating up a 16-year-old boy after his parents kept their tiffin stall opened beyond the permitted lockdown time in the city.

The incident took place when a couple on Sasthiri Street in Rathinapuri locality kept their tiffin stall open till 9 pm on June 17. A sub-inspector, who was on patrolling, instructed the couple to shut their shop as they have exceeded their time limit.

The boy's parents, who pleaded the police officer, cited that they have paid the rent and need some more time to make a business to meet their expenses. The police officer, who noticed the 16-year-old recording a video of the incident, snatched his phone and verbally abused him for doing the same.

In retaliation to this, the boy pulled out the officer's bike key from the keyhole and demanding to return his phone. Soon, the whole situation that could have ended up in a small argument snowballed into a violent manhandling.

It was reported that the two policemen severely 'assaulted' the boy in the public view. Though police were pacified by the locals, they took the boy to the police station. The boy was left after the police inquired his conduct with his school management. Even though he gave an apology letter, police booked a case under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC on his father.

After the video went viral, many including child activists, condemned the police's excessive force on the minor. 

Following this, the State Human Rights Commission Tamil Nadu (SHRC) took Suo-Moto cognizance of the incident and asked the Coimbatore city police commissioner to submit the detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SHRC WhatsApp
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp