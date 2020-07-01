SHRC begins probe on police excessive force on a minor at Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) issued a notice to the city police commissioner regarding a video that went viral on WhatsApp, showing police personnel beating up a 16-year-old boy after his parents kept their tiffin stall opened beyond the permitted lockdown time in the city.

The incident took place when a couple on Sasthiri Street in Rathinapuri locality kept their tiffin stall open till 9 pm on June 17. A sub-inspector, who was on patrolling, instructed the couple to shut their shop as they have exceeded their time limit.

The boy's parents, who pleaded the police officer, cited that they have paid the rent and need some more time to make a business to meet their expenses. The police officer, who noticed the 16-year-old recording a video of the incident, snatched his phone and verbally abused him for doing the same.

In retaliation to this, the boy pulled out the officer's bike key from the keyhole and demanding to return his phone. Soon, the whole situation that could have ended up in a small argument snowballed into a violent manhandling.

It was reported that the two policemen severely 'assaulted' the boy in the public view. Though police were pacified by the locals, they took the boy to the police station. The boy was left after the police inquired his conduct with his school management. Even though he gave an apology letter, police booked a case under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC on his father.

After the video went viral, many including child activists, condemned the police's excessive force on the minor.

Following this, the State Human Rights Commission Tamil Nadu (SHRC) took Suo-Moto cognizance of the incident and asked the Coimbatore city police commissioner to submit the detailed report on the matter within two weeks.