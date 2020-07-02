STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
100 days since 1st Covid patient: Doctors battle burnout and loneliness

It is going to be 100 days since Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) received its first Covid patient.

A doctor at work in MGMGH on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: It is going to be 100 days since Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) received its first Covid patient. Doctors, nurses and frontline workers have been working in Covid wards with the same zest as Day 1. But, the pressure does get to them, too. Many say this has taken a toll on their mental health.

“At the beginning, it was very thrilling. It was like seeing a computer for the first time. We were all a little scared at the beginning, but are used to it now. However, for doctors staying away from families, it does get lonely,” said Dr Yeganathan, Medical Superintendent. 

For a doctor couple on duty for the past three months even in a non-Covid ward is taking its toll. The doctors have not been able to hug or play with their children. The kids are starting to feel the psychological strain of it, said the doctors.

“It does take a toll on you some days. My wife and I both go for duty in the mornings and once we come back, we cannot even give a hug to our children (aged three and eight). We only see them from far. Things are not normal. We are used to it now, as it is our duty. We chose this profession, but it hurts when we cannot look after our children,” said Dr Elavarasan of Srirangam GH.

Some doctor couples, on condition of anonymity, said Covid even made them reconsider their decision about choosing this profession. It is not just family life that has taken a beating. Doctors have to fight stigma every day.

Even in the throes of retirement, some senior doctors have gotten a challenge of a lifetime. “This was completely unexpected. It has been a tough journey. Managing doctors, patients, healthcare workers, coordinating with the authorities, it is all a fine balancing act. Everyone has had to make many adjustments in their personal lives,” said Dr K Vanitha, Dean, MGMGH. 

For some of these doctors, it has been two to three months since they have seen their families. Senior doctors do not have quarantine periods and are not allowed any casual leaves now. Their families want them to come home. However, some good, too, has come out of this. Doctors said that they are being respected and appreciated for the first time in their lives.  

“In my 35 years of service, this is the first time I feel respected. I feel happy to be part of the Covid team. A sense of satisfaction keeps us going,” said Sundaram. This, and the smile of a recovered patient, keep their train going full steam ahead.

