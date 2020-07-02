STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alcohol outlets: Cheers to the only shops open till 8 at night in Tamil Nadu

Even stores selling essentials shut down at 2pm, much to the discomfort of many in the city. But drinkers are having a jolly time as alcohol shops now remain open till 8 in the evening.

Customers standing in queue for buying liquor bottles at a Tasmac outlet, which remained open at Vallur near Manali. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu/EPS)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

While activists who campaign against liquor consumption are upset with the move, sources in the government say it’s the drinkers and the revenue earned from them that is keeping the ‘machinery’ running, as earnings from other sources have fallen due to lockdown.  

Around 4,500 liquor shops were closed down on March 21 due to the lockdown.

They resumed operations on May 7 across the State but in Chennai.

Though they were allowed to function only for restricted hours, 10 am-5 pm, they had to be shut again due to judicial interference. The stores opened once again on May 16, after the Supreme Court cleared the way.

The working hours were extended till 7pm. Within a few days of opening, the working hours slowly dragged on, and got extended till 8.   

“What is the rationale behind selling rice, vegetables, and essentials till only 2pm and liquor till 8pm,” asks Senthil Arumugam of Satta Panchayat Iyakkam.

“In parts of Chengalpattu district, where the complete lockdown was imposed from June 19, liquor shops functioned with police protection till evening, but vegetable shops closed at 2 pm. The move defeats the very basic purpose of the lockdown.” Again, sources say the extension in timing was to boost sales. 

The daily earnings have fallen by a good 35 per cent. “Before the lockdown we did Rs 95-Rs 100 crore business every day,” says N Anbarasan of a Tasmac association.

“Now, the sale of beer has plunged 40 per cent and other drinks by 35 per cent.”

It could be because a large chunk of patrons have lost their livelihoods, lack means of transport to get to stores, or even kicked the habit.

In any case, the outcome is not a pleasant one for the State exchequer. Adding to those woes is the fact that 1,450 stores in Chennai and its neighbouring districts are still closed.

Comments

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp