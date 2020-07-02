COVID-19 testing laboratory to be set up in Karaikal soon, says Puducherry CM

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A COVID-19 testing laboratory will soon be set up in Karaikal region of the Union territory, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Thursday.

In an audio clip sent to newsmen from Karaikal shortly after a COVID containment review meeting, the Chief Minister said that presently throat and nasal swabs from people suspected to have the virus are sent to Government Medical College at Thiruvarur in Tamil Nadu which is leading to a delay in getting the results.

Hence, it was decided to start a COVID testing centre in Karaikal which would be set up within a fortnight, he said, adding that it would facilitate a higher number of tests.

He said there are 27 active cases in Karaikal and 27 containment zones have been announced. Though it is not a large number for a population of 2.5 lakh in Karaikal, there is need for caution to contain it, said the Chief Minister.

The required essential commodities to people in containment zones would be provided with funds from the Chief Minister’s COVID relief fund like in Puducherry region, he said.

Due to the coordinated efforts of the district administration, it managed to contain the spread of the virus to some extent, he said, adding that this needs to be reduced further and officials were asked to make Karaikal COVID free.