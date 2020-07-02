STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Four men die of asphyxiation while cleaning sewage tank in Thoothukudi

One of the men entered the tank to clear the solid waste left behind. He collapsed on inhaling the toxic fumes. The three other men followed him into the tank and also succumbed.

Published: 02nd July 2020 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Fire services were called and Srivaikuntam fire safety and rescue personnel, headed by T Muthukumar, finally retrieved the bodies from the sewage tank and sent them to Thoothukudi medical college hospital (TKMCH) for postmortem. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Four men died of asphyxiation after entering a sewage tank at Keela Chekkarakudi near Mudivaithanenthal in Thoothukudi district on Thursday.

The deceased, all from Tirunelveli district, were identified as Pandi (24), Raju (19) and Bala (20) of Veeravanallur and Dinesh (23) of Alangulam. The four youngsters had accompanied a private septic tank cleaning vehicle, engaged by Somasundaram of Keela Chekkarakudi village.

According to police and eyewitnesses, after three rounds of liquid waste were sucked out of the tank, one of the men entered it to clear the solid waste left behind. Unfortunately, he collapsed on inhaling the toxic fumes. The three other men followed him into the tank, one after the other, and also succumbed, police said. Their deaths came to light after Somasundaram realised something was amiss and went to check.

Fire services were called and Srivaikuntam fire safety and rescue personnel, headed by T Muthukumar, finally retrieved the bodies from the sewage tank and sent them to Thoothukudi medical college hospital (TKMCH) for postmortem.

Muthukumar told The New Indian Express that when they reached the spot, they found the bodies of the men, one on top of the other, inside the tank.

Thattaparai police have registered a case and are investigating.

Thoothukudi SP S Jeyakumar, Rural DSP Ponnarasu and other police officials visited the site.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thoothukudi sewage tank
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp