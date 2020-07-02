STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No offerings allowed at shrines

Specific SOPs for temples, mosques, churches, etc., have been issued. For example, offerings such as coconut, fruits, flowers and prasad will not be allowed in temples.

Published: 02nd July 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Paramilitary force seen deployed at a strong room at Madurai Medical College, in this file photo.

Paramilitary force seen deployed at a strong room at Madurai Medical College, in this file photo. (Photo| k ksundar/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has issued Standard Operating Procedures for places of worship in rural areas that opened from Wednesday in most parts of the State except in Chennai and parts of Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, and Chengalpattu besides Madurai. Places of worship/religious places in corporations, municipalities, town panchayat areas, and in village panchayat limits would remain closed for public, the notification said.

Only small temples in rural areas with an annual income of less than Rs 10,000, small mosques, dargahs, churches, and other religious places will be allowed for public worship from July 1. From July 6, places of worship in rural Thiruvallur, all village panchayats in Poovirundhavalli, Eekadu and Sholavaram blocks, in Chengalpattu district all village panchayats of Kattankulathur block and in Madurai district all village panchayats of Madurai East, Madurai West and Thiruparankundram blocks would be opened. 

Specific SOPs for temples, mosques, churches, etc., have been issued. For example, offerings such as coconut, fruits, flowers and prasad will not be allowed in temples. In mosques, ablutions, if any, should be preferably done at home. The individuals must bring their own prayer mat and take it back. For churches, no offerings such as flowers etc. The use of liturgical booklets shall be suspended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Plasma donors donate at Delhi plasma bank. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi opens up plasma bank, recovered COVID-19 patients come forward to donate
Former Sub-Inspector of Sathankulam police station Raghu Ganesh, a key accused in the Jeyaraj-Beniks case being taken to Thoothukudi medical college hospital for medical check up. (Photo | Express)
Sathankulam custodial deaths: Five policemen, including inspector Srithar, arrested
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp