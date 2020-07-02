No offerings allowed at shrines

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has issued Standard Operating Procedures for places of worship in rural areas that opened from Wednesday in most parts of the State except in Chennai and parts of Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, and Chengalpattu besides Madurai. Places of worship/religious places in corporations, municipalities, town panchayat areas, and in village panchayat limits would remain closed for public, the notification said.

Only small temples in rural areas with an annual income of less than Rs 10,000, small mosques, dargahs, churches, and other religious places will be allowed for public worship from July 1. From July 6, places of worship in rural Thiruvallur, all village panchayats in Poovirundhavalli, Eekadu and Sholavaram blocks, in Chengalpattu district all village panchayats of Kattankulathur block and in Madurai district all village panchayats of Madurai East, Madurai West and Thiruparankundram blocks would be opened.

Specific SOPs for temples, mosques, churches, etc., have been issued. For example, offerings such as coconut, fruits, flowers and prasad will not be allowed in temples. In mosques, ablutions, if any, should be preferably done at home. The individuals must bring their own prayer mat and take it back. For churches, no offerings such as flowers etc. The use of liturgical booklets shall be suspended.