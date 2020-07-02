NSB Road in Tiruchy emerging as a new cluster?

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Even as corona cases continue to rise in Tiruchy district, a new wave is emerging in rural areas with 9 more contacts of the jewellery showroom worker testing positive. This has pushed the number of affected persons to 25, prompting the district administration to collect swab samples from as many as 249 contacts and co-workers on Wednesday.

A positive case from a jewellery showroom worker on June 22 triggered a chain of positive cases in rural areas of Thuraiyur, Musiri and Uppiliyapuram with 25 of his co-workers testing positive. With 303 workers estimated to be on duty on the day the positive case was realised, a swab test was conducted on the 249 contacts and co-workers on Wednesday, according to health officials.

A senior Health department official said, “Following the rise in positive cases of the contacts, swab tests were conducted on 249 people, all in the rural areas of Tiruchy. Fifty out of the 249 were admitted to various health facilities as they had exhibited heavy symptoms.” It is to be noted that 16 positive cases were reported from the worker’s contacts and co-workers till Tuesday.

Speaking to TNIE, Yazhini, City Health Officer, said, “We have increased vigil and monitoring shops and shopping complexes in the city. All shops have been instructed to maintain social distancing and conduct thermal screening.”