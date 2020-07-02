Puducherry CM participates in 'mritunjaya homam' to protect people from COVID-19

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy participated in “mrityunjaya homam” (a special puja) at the ancient temple of Gangavaraga Nadheeswarar in Thirukanji on Tuesday for the health and welfare of the public and their protection from the novel coronavirus.

The Adi saivya shivacharya association conducted the puja for around five hours in which the Chief Minister, MLA S V Sugumaran, Parliamentary Secretary to Chief Minister K Lakshminarayanan participated in turns.

Around 20 priests performed the homam in which the Special officer of the temple and temple trustees were also present.

The CM who although tested negative for COVID-19 has been advised to seven days of home quarantine by the Health Department after two of his office staff and the father of his personal security tested positive for the virus.