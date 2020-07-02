Puducherry reports 63 new COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A total of 63 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported taking the total number of cases to 802 in the UT .

Releasing this information Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr. S Mohan Kumar said that while 60 new cases are in Puducherry, three are in the Karaikal region of the UT. Among them, 34 are male and 29 female. Majority patients numbering 50 are in the age group 18 to 50 years, while there are nine below 18 years and four above 60 years.

Presently 459 persons are undergoing treatment, of which 421 are in Puducherry region (250 patients are being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and 110 at JIPMER and 57 in COVID care centres), 28 in Karaikal GH and two in Yanam GH and eight in Mahe GH, two cases each in Cuddalore GH and Villupuram GH.

In all 331 patients have been discharged after recovery including 31 patients on Thursday. So far 12 patients have died

Till now 18092 samples have been tested, of which 16984 have been negative and the test results of 307 are awaited. The infection rate is 10.8 percent of the 583 samples tested.