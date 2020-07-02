STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry reports 63 new COVID-19 cases

Presently 459 persons are undergoing treatment, of which 421 are in Puducherry region, 28 in Karaikal GH and two in Yanam GH and eight in Mahe GH, 2 cases each in Cuddalore GH and Villupuram GH.  

Published: 02nd July 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A total of 63  fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported taking the total number of cases to 802  in the UT .

Releasing this information Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr. S Mohan Kumar said that while 60 new cases are in Puducherry, three are in the Karaikal  region of the UT. Among them, 34 are male and 29 female. Majority patients numbering 50 are in the age group 18 to 50 years, while there are nine below 18 years and four above  60 years.

Presently 459 persons are undergoing treatment, of which 421 are in Puducherry region (250 patients are being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and 110 at JIPMER and 57 in COVID care centres), 28 in Karaikal GH and two in Yanam GH and eight in  Mahe GH, two cases each in Cuddalore GH and Villupuram GH.  

In all 331 patients have been discharged after recovery including 31 patients on Thursday. So far 12 patients have died

Till now 18092 samples have been tested, of which 16984 have been negative and the test results of 307  are awaited. The infection rate is 10.8 percent of the 583 samples tested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus Puducherry coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Plasma donors donate at Delhi plasma bank. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi opens up plasma bank, recovered COVID-19 patients come forward to donate
Former Sub-Inspector of Sathankulam police station Raghu Ganesh, a key accused in the Jeyaraj-Beniks case being taken to Thoothukudi medical college hospital for medical check up. (Photo | Express)
Sathankulam custodial deaths: Five policemen, including inspector Srithar, arrested
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp